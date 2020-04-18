STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
60 per cent beds for COVID patients in Delhi govt hospitals occupied

With the number of positive coronavirus cases increasing in the national capital, almost 60 per cent of the beds in the Delhi government-run hospitals have already been occupied.

Medical staff wearing PPE kits outside LNJP Hospital on Friday | Parveen Negi

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

The Delhi government has three hospitals — Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP)), Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) and Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) — where Covid-19 patients, both suspect and positive, have been admitted.

Till the April 16 health bulletin, as many as 613 positive cases have been admitted to these hospitals.In total there are 1,200 beds at LNJP, 230 at RGSSH and 350 at GTB Hospital. Of which, 470 are at LNJP, 140 at RGSSH and 23 at GTB.

Interestingly, the AAP government, till April 13, had been mentioning the total patients admitted to these three hospitals that included suspect cases as well.According to the data available, a total of 1,070 patients have been admitted to the hospitals

.However, since April 14, the government has stopped mentioning the suspected patients.In the national capital, three of the centrally-run hospitals – Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia and Lady Hardinge Medical College — also have Covid-19 patients.While Safdarjung Hospital has 60 beds, RML has 66 and LDMC 50 beds.Till Thursday, 21 positive patients are at RML, 27 at Safdarjung and 7 at LHMC.

Till April 13, 90 cases, including suspected ones, had been admitted to these three hospitals, which have a combined bed count of only 170, whose 50 per cent of the beds are already occupied.

If the overall beds and count of total admissions, including suspects, are calculated, then 56 per cent of the beds are occupied in the city.AIIMS Jhajjar, primarily a cancer-specific institute which is also under the central government, has 350 beds where patients from Delhi are also being admitted.So far, 147 beds have been occupied by positive patients, while more than 40 are suspected cases.In the private hospitals — Sir Ganga Ram, Max and Apollo — have 2,30 and 18 positive patients admitted respectively.

