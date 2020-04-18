STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP MLAs step up to assist the needy amid lockdown

Malviya Nagar assembly constituency has around 35 mohallas and starting from Saturday each mohalla will be designated a date for the meeting.

Published: 18th April 2020 08:23 AM

AAP leader Somnath Bharti (Photo | PTI)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP lawmakers have rallied to support people hit hard by the lockdown. Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti has decided to start ‘E-mohalla meetings’ to learn more about the problems plaguing people.

“We use to have normal mohalla meetings on a regular basis but since lockdown, it stopped, so the idea behind the ‘E-mohalla meeting’ is to reach out to people and find out if we can assist them with anything. The public can tell us something that we might have missed out on. Through this we will also be able sensitise the public about coronavirus,” said Bharti.

Malviya Nagar assembly constituency has around 35 mohallas and starting from Saturday each mohalla will be designated a date for the meeting.This will happen through Zoom mobile application, where RWA members will connect on the other side.  More than 1,800 kits of dry ration and cooked food are being provided at 16 locations with the help of various civil society groups.

Similarly, Preeti Tomar AAP MLA from Tri Nagar has set up five food counters at her local party office, from where cooked meals are being provided daily to around 10,000 people.“The situation is under control in Tri Nagar, sanitisation drives are being conducted. The community kitchen is being run in addition to the dry ration that is being distributed by the government. Our aim is to not leave anyone hungry. 20 cooks work round the clock to provide warm food to everyone,” said Jitender Singh Tomar, former AAP MLA and Preeti’s husband.  

AAP’s Jangpura MLA Praveen Kumar said that he has formed a five-member team of workers from the constituency who are constantly scanning social media platforms and doing ground checks to find out people who might need help. “Since the lockdown, we’ve been getting calls and messages of people stranded in some areas of my constituency. These are mostly daily wagers and vendors who depended on daily income. Some of them don’t have ration cards, so we provide them raw materials like rice, oil, flour and pulses,” Kumar said.

