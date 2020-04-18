‘I’m revisiting brand strategy’

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Life seems to have come to a standstill with everyone just wishing for the pandemic to end so that our lives can get back on track.But at the same time, I have decided to make a fresh start and live my life being more skilful and becoming a disciplined entrepreneur. I have been trying to utilise this time to morph myself into a better person altogether, reading books and learning something new every day. Earlier, I didn’t have much time to spend with the kids, but this pandemic has given me a lot of time with my family and kids. Like most of us, I also spend time on Netflix and Prime watching movies.

Over the last few days, I have become more observant and started noticing little things. Like the sky has turned blue, which means no pollution, I can hear sweet chirping of birds and clearly see the stars in the sky. The earth is healing. Also, I am taking advantage of this atmosphere by doing yoga, which is very relaxing to do in the pure air.

Regarding business, I am revisiting our brand strategy and business model to figure out how to cope with the upcoming downfall in travel industry that has been most affected due to Covid-19. Forecasting has become very essential in assessment and decision-making. Therefore, keeping importance of innovation in mind, I am trying various new strategies to keep travel customers active. For example, we have curated a few travel online games on IG these days.Also, our new platform ‘Travel Within’ through which we are expecting to reach our target audience is coming up and we are hoping to keep our existing travellers engaged.

At the same time, I have been in constant touch with our employees. I am thankful to technology and the Internet as we have access to Skype, Zoom and WhatsApp. We have been sharing all the necessary precautions and guidelines to be followed and are trying our best to keep the morale high within the team.

I am grateful that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking good steps to fight Covid-19. During these difficult times, we all need to be even more attentive about our health, business scenario and changes that could result post-COVID-19.

Shalini Raj, Founder of Journey Weavers, spoke to Rajkumari Sharma Tankha