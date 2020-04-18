Plea in HC asking govt to restrain govt from profiling COVID cases

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A plea has been moved in the Delhi HC seeking to restrain CM Arvind Kejriwal and his administration from classifying some COVID-19 cases as “Tablighi Jamaat” or “Masjid Markaz”,alleging it amounts to religious profiling.

The petition by a lawyer alleged that after the Tablighi event, Kejriwal via his tweets “deliberately” classified several affected cases under a separate caption — “Masjid Markaz”.

The petitioner, advocate M M Kashyap, claimed that such reporting of coronavirus cases has led to “communal antagonism” and perpetrating of hatred against a specific community.