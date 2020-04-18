Sashaying online

By Express News Service

Refusing to accept defeat at the hands of coronavirus – the threat of which had put their annual fashion show in jeopardy with the nationwide lockdown – the young, enthusiastic students of Fashionista – The School of Fashion Technology went online to showcase their latest creations and indulged in catwalks from the confines of their respective homes.

The online fashion show fetched several benefits as it reached a wide cross-section of audience, and taught the students to work individually, thus bringing out their creative skills out minus any help from anyone in the peer group.

“The students have given their heart and soul in bringing out the best of talent to the online fashion show. They have been working very hard through the year to bring out these amazing ensembles. So, when the lockdown happened, everyone was dejected. But then, they successfully organised this online fashion show,” said Neetu Pavan Maniktalia, managing director, Fashionista – The School of Fashion Technology.

“The students have shown remarkable spirit and enthusiasm. They have kept their passion intact without disrupting lockdown rules. In this adversity, their efforts are inspirational and praise-worthy,” she added.