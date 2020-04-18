STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Slight decrease in Delhi COVID-19 cases in last three days, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Addressing an online media briefing on the coronavirus outbreak, Kejriwal said that out of 2,274 samples, only 67 people tested positive for the dreaded virus on Friday.

Published: 18th April 2020 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said there had been a slight decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital in the last three days and hoped that it would reduce further in the coming days.

A few days earlier, the daily tally of infections ranged between 180 and 350 which was a cause of concern, he said.

"In the last three days, there has been a slight decrease in number of coronavirus cases. I hope it will decrease further instead of increasing in the coming days," Kejriwal said.

New Delhi has so far reported 

The chief minister also appealed to people living in containment areas to follow rules and don't step out of their homes.

"People have been seen on streets in some containment areas which are sealed by authorities to contain the COVID-19 spread.

"It is unfortunate that people in some containment areas step out of their houses and meet neighbours," he said.

According to him, 26 members of one family tested positive for coronavirus in an area in Jahangir Puri on Friday, which has been declared as containment area.

"I have already told you (people) that it depends on you whether you will get infected by COVID-19 or not.

"I request you with folded hands to not step out of your houses in containment zones and strictly follow rules enforced by authorities," the CM said.

He also said that 71 containment areas have so far been identified in the national capital.

The chief minister also announced the extension of his government's Rs 1 crore ex-gratia scheme under which families of healthcare personnel currently get the amount if they loss lives while dealing with coronavirus cases.

The government has decided that other government employees who are on COVID-19 related duties such as police personnel, civil defence, principals and teachers will come under the scheme, he said.

He also said that the government has provided ration to 31 lakh people who didn't have ration cards.

On Friday, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 1,707, with 67 fresh cases and four deaths being reported in a day.

