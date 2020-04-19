20-month-old baby succumbs to COVID-19 in Delhi hospital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 20-month-old baby has died of coronavirus infection at a hospital in Delhi, officials said on Sunday, in perhaps the first fatality of an infant due to COVID-19 in the national capital.

The baby died at Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital attached to the Centre-run Lady Hardinge Medical College.

"The baby was brought to the hospital a few days ago. He tested positive for COVID-19. The child was admitted to SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness) ward and died yesterday," a doctor at the hospital said on the condition of anonymity.

The report of the 20-month-old baby had come positive on Friday. The father of the child has also tested positive.

Another 10-month-old baby has also tested Covid19 positive and been admitted in the same hospital. The first case registered in the Kalawati Saran hospital was of a paediatrician working in the ICU department.

Two more nurses from the same hospital also got infected of the coronavirus. Following this, the hospital administration had immediately started testing other patients and attendees. So far, 10 people have been found Covid19 positive.

According to an official, the hospital is still trying to find out if more healthcare workers and patients have got infected with the virus. Since the hospital is primarily for child care, there are many children admitted in the hospital.

"As of now no doctors or other staffs sent on quarantine and the hospital is being considered to be sanitized," said an official