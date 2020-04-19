Army medical team to run Delhi’s Narela quarantine facility during daytime

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Army’s medical staff took charge of day time management of Narela, one of the biggest quarantine facility in the country based in Delhi.

“From 16 April 20, the Army has taken the initiative to manage the facility from morning 8:00 am to evening 8:00 pm relieving the Delhi Government Doctors and medical staff to manage the facility only during the night,” said Army in its official statement.

The Army Team comprising of 40 personnel which includes, six medical officers along with 18 paramedical staff, have volunteered to stay within the premises.

The facility presently houses 932 members from Markaz and 367 out of them have tested positive for coronavirus.

An FIR against two Jamaat members housed in the same facility was filed on April 7 for defecating in front of their rooms.

Army said, “The professional approach of the Army Medical Team has won the hearts of inmates, who have been very cooperative and positive to the Army Medical Team, thereby, facilitating smooth handling of all medical procedures".

Narela Quarantine Centre in Delhi is amongst the largest centres in the country for managing the COVID suspects in the city. The centre was established by the Delhi Government in mid of March 2020. Initially 250 foreign nationals arriving from friendly foreign countries were kept in this centre, later an additional strength of approximately 1000 more were brought here from Nizamuddin Markaz.

A team of Army Doctors and Nursing staff have been assisting the Civil administration at Narela Quarantine Centre since 01 April 20.

​There has been tremendous synergy with Civil administration to run this entire facility.