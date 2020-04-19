STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Coronavirus cases in Delhi cross 2000 mark; death toll rises to 45: Authorities

Of the total 45 fatalities reported till date, 25 of the victims were aged 60 and above.

Published: 19th April 2020 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Sunday climbed to 2003, with 110 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities.

Of the total 45 fatalities reported till date, 25 of the victims were aged 60 and above, they said. Ten of them were aged between 50-59 and 10 were aged less than 50 years, officials said.

By Saturday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 1,893 including 43 deaths.

With two more fatalities reported, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has jumped to 45.

On Sunday, over 270 cases were lodged and 3,370 people detained in Delhi for violating government orders during the lockdown, police said.

As many as 3,370 people were detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 300 vehicles impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act.

A total of 290 movement passes were issued during the day and 155 cases registered against people for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks, the police said.

Since March 24, a total of 98,056 people have been detained under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi toll Delhi covid toll COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp