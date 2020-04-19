Coronavirus cases in Delhi cross 2000 mark; death toll rises to 45: Authorities

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Sunday climbed to 2003, with 110 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities.

Of the total 45 fatalities reported till date, 25 of the victims were aged 60 and above, they said. Ten of them were aged between 50-59 and 10 were aged less than 50 years, officials said.

By Saturday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 1,893 including 43 deaths.

With two more fatalities reported, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has jumped to 45.

On Sunday, over 270 cases were lodged and 3,370 people detained in Delhi for violating government orders during the lockdown, police said.

As many as 3,370 people were detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 300 vehicles impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act.

A total of 290 movement passes were issued during the day and 155 cases registered against people for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks, the police said.

Since March 24, a total of 98,056 people have been detained under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.