STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Coronavirus spreading in Delhi, won't relax lockdown just yet: Arvind Kejriwal

Addressing a video conference, Kejriwal said the government will assess the situation again after one week.

Published: 19th April 2020 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said there will be no relaxation in the lockdown due to coronavirus in the national capital as all the 11 districts are hotpots.

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal said the situation will be reviewed after a week and if there is an improvement, the relaxation will be given.

"After assessing the prevailing situation in Delhi, we have decided not to permit any relaxation in the lockdown, as of now," the Chief Minister said.

The Centre has asked for lockdown relaxation from Monday at places where coronavirus infection is under control.

He said 186 more cases were recorded on Saturday and all were asymptomatic.

"They didn't know they had coronavirus. This is more worrying," he said, adding one among the positive cases was distributing food in the government's hunger relief shelter.

Kejriwal said in the last few days, Delhi has seen a spike in cases.

"We need to plan about the relaxation in the lockdown. Centre is saying that we should not relax the lockdown in the containment zones/hotspots. All the 11 districts of Delhi are declared hotspots. So, according to the Centre, no relaxation can be given in Delhi," he added.

He also said wherever people are following orders, cases are not increasing.

"However, there are places where cases are increasing as people are not following orders," the Chief Minister said.

He said though the cases are on the rise, the situation is still under control.

"We all have to follow orders. About 1,900 cases are in the city and 26 patients are in the ICU and six are on the ventilators," the Chief Minister added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Arvind Kejriwal lockdown
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp