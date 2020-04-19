Man claiming to be COVID-19 patient threatens to jump off from Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A man on Sunday climbed the third floor of SafdurJung hospital ward number 29 trying to commit suicide. The maim claimed that he had tested positive for coronavirus and threatened to jump from the window ledge.

According to police, the man is mentally challenged and undergoing treatment in the hospital. "He is not suffering from COVID 19. He is a mentally challenged patient," said police.

Delhi Fire Services received a call about the incident at around 2.42 pm. As soon as they received the complaint, the DFS official reached the spot and saved the man from committing suicide by jumping off the building.

"During the rescue, the man spat on the fire officials and threatened to cut his hand spread the blood on officials who comes near to him and spread virus."

DFS successfully manage to bring him down at around 4.15 using a ladder, said fire department officials.

