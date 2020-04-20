STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arrests in Jamia violence, Delhi riot cases made after analysis of forensic evidence: Police

Last year in December, police had allegedly entered the Jamia Millia Islamia campus after protests over the Citizenship (Amendment Act), being held a few metres away from the varsity, turned violent.

Published: 20th April 2020 01:24 PM





By PTI

NEW DELHI: Investigations into the Jamia Millia Islamia violence and Northeast Delhi riot cases were done impartially, and arrests were made after analysis of forensic evidence, the Delhi Police said on Monday.

The police's reaction came after some lawyers and activists criticised it over the handling of the cases.

"While investigating Jamia and northeast (Delhi) riot cases, Delhi Police has done its job sincerely and impartially," the Delhi Police tweeted.

"All the arrests made have been based on analysis of scientific and forensic evidence, including video footage, technical and other footprints," it said.

The Delhi Police is committed to upholding the rule of law and bringing conspirators, abettors and culprits of the Northeast Delhi riots to book and secure justice to victims, the police said.

The communal clashes in February had claimed 53 lives and over 200 people were injured.

"It will not be deterred by the false propaganda and rumours floated by some vested elements who try to twist facts to their convenience," it said.

