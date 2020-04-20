COVID-19: 16 'high-risk contacts' of coronavirus-infected Delhi pizza delivery agent test negative
The 19-year-old pizza delivery agent had tested positive for the virus on April 14, prompting authorities to put 72 families he delivered pizza under home quarantine.
NEW DELHI: Sixteen "high-risk contacts" of a pizza delivery agent, who was infected with COVID-19 last week, have tested negative for coronavirus in south Delhi, an official said on Monday.
"All 16 high-risk contacts of pizza delivery boy have tested negative. They are colleagues of the pizza delivery agent who was infected with coronavirus recently," south Delhi District Magistrate B M Mishra told PTI.
Mishra said the district administration has not conducted COVID-19 test on members of 72 families as they have not shown any symptoms of the infection so far.
The delivery agent was feeling unwell for some time and had a persistent cough since the third week of March.
Later, he approached a hospital where he tested positive for the disease.