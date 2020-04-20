Four youths escape quarantine centre in New Delhi, investigation underway

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Four youths have escaped from a quarantine centre in Civil Lines area of North Delhi, the police said on Monday.

Delhi Police have registered a case on a complaint by the centre in-charge and started the investigation.

All the youths were kept here since the last week of March.

Of the 4 youths, one is from Bihar, one from UP, one from Assam and the fourth one is a resident of Delhi itself.

The quarantine centre in Civil Lines area was built in the government school located at Magazine Road. Suspected migrant labourers from different parts of the country have been quarantined here.

The incident happened on April 17.