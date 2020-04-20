INTERVIEW | I will bounce back stronger than ever: Jack and Master, author Karan Verma

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

The quarantine period has been a very tricky and yet, ironically, very productive for me. I am at my house in South Delhi and such was the turn of events that I landed up alone during this phase. As a person who loves to have friends and family around, I thought this would be a testing time. However, the optimist in me saw this as a blessing in disguise.

Professionally, I don various hats as a public speaker, business consultant and an author. I started connecting with clients and businesses and managed to have them over on Zoom calls for consultation. Initially, they were apprehensive but slowly things started moving. As for the author in me, I started penning down some thoughts and hopefully something interesting is shaping up. I haven’t set any daily goals because I think this is also the time to not be too harsh on oneself. I have taken it easy so that I can bounce back fresh and rejuvenated after the lockdown gets over.

Besides this, I got some time to connect with myself. It is an enriching experience to just step back and put things in perspective. I also took this opportunity to connect with friends, family and students across the country through Facebook and Instagram live sessions, answering their queries; something which was difficult to do under normal circumstances due to paucity of time. I go out for essential supplies once in three days. The retail stores where I live have done an excellent job in maintaining the social distancing norms.

Before the lockdown, I was in the middle of a great run. My recently released novel Dhruv was topping the charts and earned rave reviews. Unfortunately, due to the corona outbreak, bookstores had to be shut and e-commerce websites had to halt their operations. Nevertheless, I am confident that once things open up, I will bounce back stronger than ever and my novel Dhruv will continue to rock the charts.

My message to everyone is that this period is a great time to unwind, introspect and prepare for a bounce back. I am optimistic that we will bounce back and the biggest tragedy at then would be our lack of preparation to seize that moment. Do not squander this period and cherish it, while it lasts. Stay positive and stay safe!

Delhi-based Karan Verma, 33, author of the National Best-Seller of Jack and Master: A tale of Friendship, Passions and Glory, spoke to Angela Paljor