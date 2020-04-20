No community transmission yet, but is a possibility: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Asserting that no community spread of coronavirus has taken place in Delhi, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday, however, warned it could be a possibility as there are cases in which the government is not aware of the source.

Jain said only experts can tell better if the community transmission of the disease has started. “While experts can tell better if community transfer has started, there are cases in which we are not aware of the source. While it is not being said, it is possible. We spoke to the Central government as well. As of now, no community spread has happened in Delhi... However, it may spread if people continue to be with the community,” he said.

Stage 3 or local transmission is community transmission when infections happen in public and the source for the virus cannot be traced.

“Cases reported on Saturday were asymptomatic. Even 31 people from an extended family were not showing symptoms,” Jain said. He also warned that asymptomatic patients don’t have symptoms “but can infect others”.

On dropping the mention of the Nizamuddin Markaz cases from the Delhi Health Bulletin, he said there have been no new cases from the Markaz in the last four days.

