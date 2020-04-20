Upper, Lower Houses to resume work today

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats will resume work from Monday after they were shut in the last week of March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to official orders.

According to an order issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, it will resume work from Monday and all officers of the joint secretary rank and above will join office. The Upper House of Parliament also issued a similar order asking all its officers of the rank of joint secretary and above to attend office on all working days.

While working, the secretariat staff will ensure that social distancing norms and precautionary measures are observed, the orders said. The total number of officers and staff attending office in each branch or section should not exceed 33 per cent of the actual strength.

All staffers must maintain a distance of six feet from each other and wear masks. File movement shall only be through e-office and physical movement of files should be avoided, it said.