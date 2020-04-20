STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

World War II veteran Captain Tom Moore seemingly has miles to go before he sleeps

Shantanu David takes a look at some of the stranger news stories from around the world, as people, places, animals, things come to grips with Covid-19

Published: 20th April 2020 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

By shantanu david
Express News Service

Old is Gold
He may be about to hit a 100 later this month, but World War II veteran Captain Tom Moore, from the UK seemingly has miles to go before he sleeps. The former soldier and grandfather of two, who recently had hip replacement surgery, decided to raise money for the UK’s National Health Service by completing 100 laps of his garden, with the help of a walking frame.

Moore’s family set up a fundraising page and videoed him as he attempted 10 rounds a day. Moore finished his 100 rounds last Thursday, as soldiers from the 1st Battalion Yorkshire Regiment gave him a guard of honour on his the final lap. That’s because the war hero ended up raising £19 million. Since becoming Britain’s most popular nonagenarian, more than 500,000 people have signed an online petition calling on the government to give Moore a knighthood.

Lion Around
From deer in Tokyo city parks to goats in Welsh villages, the animal kingdom seems to be taking over even as humanity hunkers down in the midst of a global pandemic. While videos of wild goats infuriating helpless home owners by eating their hedges and prize plants is Internet gold, it lacks a royal edge if you will. Enter the lions and lionesses of Kruger National Park in South Africa, who are taking advantage of the lack of annoying human visitors to lord it over the reserve, including holding sleepovers on the park’s roads. The national park’s Twitter handle posted pictures, taken by section ranger Richard Sowry, of the beasts in repose on the roads, writing, “#SALockdown This lion pride are usually resident on Kempiana Contractual Park, an area Kruger tourists do not see. This afternoon they were lying on the tar road just outside of Orpen Rest Camp…”

Celebrity Cavalcade
Lady Gaga,  Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Shah Rukh Khan to former US first ladies Michelle Obama and Laura Bush; these were just some of the global superstars who participated in The One World: Together at Home event, streaming across TV and digital devices around the world. The pop culture extravaganza was hosted by late night TV hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon, and organised by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the nonprofit group Global Citizen. The mixture of music, comedy and personal stories, was a heartfelt thanks to doctors, nurses, police officers, and other essential workers who have steered the world during the ongoing pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
world was 2 veteran Lady Gaga
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp