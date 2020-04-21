Ayushman Bharat office sealed after employee tests COVID-19 positive; 25 quarantined

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The office of Ayushman Bharat that comes under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been sealed and 25 employees have been quarantined after an employee who is PS to the Additional Chief Executive Officer, tested positive for COVID-19.

"As soon as the employee was confirmed with novel coronavirus our office was sealed. At least 25 employees have been quarantined," the source told IANS, adding, "thankfully the staff was not much because 50 per cent employees are working from home.

The total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in India is at 17,656, with 559 deaths so far, according to data published by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. 14,255 are active cases of COVID-19, and 2,841 individuals have recovered so far.