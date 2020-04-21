STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: SpiceJet operates freighter flight carrying medical supplies from Delhi to Myanmar

More than 18,600 people have been infected and approximately 590 people have died due to COVID-19 in India till now.

Published: 21st April 2020 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

SpiceJet (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid the coronavirus outbreak, SpiceJet said it operated its maiden freighter flight carrying medical supplies between Delhi and Myanmar on Tuesday.

While the aircraft carried "medical supplies" in its first leg, it will carry "medical equipment" on its return journey, the budget carrier said in its press release.

The airline said it also conducted its maiden "cargo-on-seat international flight" from Mumbai to Abu Dhabi, carrying 15 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables, on Tuesday.

As India has been under the coronavirus lockdown, aviation regulator DGCA has permitted airlines to use their commercial passenger aircraft along with their freighter aircraft to transport cargo.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

When commercial passenger aircraft are being used to transport cargo, airlines can keep items in the belly and on their seats too, following guidelines issued by the regulator regarding its weight, strength, fastening, etc.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, "We operated our first freighter flight to Myanmar today carrying medical supplies to and from Yangon."

"Our cargo-on-seat operations have significantly increased from April 7 when we operated India's first cargo-on-seat flight to operating our first international cargo-on-seat flight to Abu Dhabi today," he added.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

All domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this period.

More than 18,600 people have been infected and approximately 590 people have died due to COVID-19 in India till now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SpiceJet Delhi to Myanmar flight Delhi to Myanmar SpiceJet COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp