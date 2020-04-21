DDA trying to keep city green during lockdown

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite logistics challenges during the ongoing lockdown, hundreds of full-time Delhi Development Authority (DDA) employees and contractual workers are mobilised to carry maintain trees and plants at different sites across the city and safeguard green areas from encroachers.

“The only objective is proper preservation of our green wealth in which DDA, over the years, has invested a lot. We couldn’t leave green patches unattended. Had the vegetations dried up, it would have become impossible to revive it. However, we are not putting much effort on grass for as it is sturdier comparatively,” said an official, aware of the matter.

As the travelling is almost impossible due to non-availability of public transport in the city, several staff associated with gardening are staying at the sites. “Though passes have been provided to gardeners and workers, transportation is one of the biggest challenges we are facing. Hence, we have prepared a duty chart and shift arrangements according to the location of green patch and residence of our workers. Several green areas comprise hutments so staffs have been allowed to stay there during lockdown,” said the official.

DDA maintains nearly 16,000 acres green land — four regional parks, 25 city forests, 111 district and 225 neighbourhood parks including iconic Deer Park in Hauz Khas, Swarn Jayanti Park in Rohini, and Millennium Indraprastha Park along Ring Road.

DDA is also restoring and rejuvenating parts of Yamuna floodplains, where it has plans to develop total 3,647 acres under ten different sections. Most of the work is completed on the western bank and it started work on the eastern bank in September last year. Due to the restrictions, the project has been put on hold for the time being.“At present, no development is on at Yamuna floodplain, however, regular maintenance job is undertaken. Plants and trees in all our green areas are being monitored and watered regularly,” added the official.

All the parks and sites under DDA are closed, where it has placed a notice declaring temporary closure of those facilities citing lockdown.