Delhi government begins rapid testing for coronavirus in capital

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday started its rapid testing for COVID-19 in containment areas with as many as 62 tests being conducted.

All samples came out negative. According to a top official from Central District, rapid testing started off with Nabi Karim area which is one of the containment zones. The official also stated that the staff are also being trained for using the rapid antibody kit and more areas are likely to be covered from Tuesday.

An official from the state health department noted that all cases tested from Nabi Karim have been found negative. Another official from South Delhi district however said rapid testing hasn’t started in the containment zone and couldn’t elaborate on reasons for delay. According to the health bulletin by the government, only 961 tests have been conducted in govt labs and 352 tests in private labs on Monday.

The Delhi government has decided to split the coronavirus positive cases in three different levels of care facility. State Health Minister on Monday said that three levels — COVID Care Centres (CCC), dedicated COVID Care Centres and dedicated COVID-19 hospitals are provided. “Positive patients who are asymptomatic will be kept at COVID care centre,” said Satyendar Jain.

A senior doctor from the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, one of the dedicated COVID-19 treatment hospitals, said that the asymptomatic patients are already shifted out of the hospital. "Around 100 such patients are moved to COVID Care Centre at Sultanpuri and 27 are shifted at Mandoli centre. At present, there are 55 COVID-19 patients in the hospital of which 11 are serious and 15 have co-morbid health conditions. All possible support is being provided to these patients," the official added.

At present, there are 840 asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in different CCCs with 327 at DDA Flats in Narela.Another official from AIIMS said the administration is ready to shift patients with no symptoms.