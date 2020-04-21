STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government begins rapid testing for coronavirus in capital

According to the health bulletin by the government, only 961 tests have been conducted in government labs and 352 tests in private labs on Monday.

Published: 21st April 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab samples from a police personnel at a mobile COVID-19 testing centre in New Delhi on Monday

A health worker collects swab samples from a police personnel at a mobile COVID-19 testing centre in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday started its rapid testing for COVID-19 in containment areas with as many as 62 tests being conducted.

All samples came out negative. According to a top official from Central District, rapid testing started off with Nabi Karim area which is one of the containment zones. The official also stated that the staff are also being trained for using the rapid antibody kit and more areas are likely to be covered from Tuesday.

ALSO READ| COVID-19: 16 'high-risk contacts' of coronavirus-infected Delhi pizza delivery agent test negative

An official from the state health department noted that all cases tested from Nabi Karim have been found negative. Another official from South Delhi district however said rapid testing hasn’t started in the containment zone and couldn’t elaborate on reasons for delay. According to the health bulletin by the government, only 961 tests have been conducted in govt labs and 352 tests in private labs on Monday.

The Delhi government has decided to split the coronavirus positive cases in three different levels of care facility. State Health Minister on Monday said that three levels — COVID Care Centres (CCC), dedicated COVID Care Centres and dedicated COVID-19 hospitals are provided. “Positive patients who are asymptomatic will be kept at COVID care centre,” said Satyendar Jain.

A senior doctor from the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, one of the dedicated COVID-19 treatment hospitals, said that the asymptomatic patients are already shifted out of the hospital. "Around 100 such patients are moved to COVID Care Centre at Sultanpuri and 27 are shifted at Mandoli centre. At present, there are 55 COVID-19 patients in the hospital of which 11 are serious and 15 have co-morbid health conditions. All possible support is being provided to these patients," the official added.

ALSO READ| Plasma therapy on Delhi coronavirus patient shows promise

At present, there are 840 asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in different CCCs with 327 at DDA Flats in Narela.Another official from AIIMS said the administration is ready to shift patients with no symptoms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Delhi rapid testing Delhi government Coronavirus rapid testing
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp