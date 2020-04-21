Delhi: Police, doctor save pregnant woman’s life during COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Going beyond their duty, two policemen responding to an emergency call in Delhi on Sunday saved a woman’s life whose baby died inside the womb and needed an urgent operation. Nirmala, a resident of Bhatt Colony, Badarpur, was seven months pregnant and was having extreme pain for the past few days.

Three days ago, she got an ultrasound done at Badarpur, following which a doctor informed them that the baby has died inside the womb and advised them to get her operated soon, they said. When they were unable able to find a clinic for her operation, she remembered about a doctor named Nahida Fatima, where she had visited two years ago for pregnancy-related treatment and told her husband to take her there, said RP Meena, DCP (South-East).

She along with her husband reached Zakir Nagar area on Sunday to see the doctor. Nirmala fell unconscious when she reached Gali No 13 in the area, he said. He added: "ASI Subhash and constable Raman of the Jamia police station noticed the anxious couple. They contacted Dr Fatima who agreed to open her clinic. The patient was rushed to the clinic by the police personnel in their private vehicle."

On checking, Fatima found that the baby in the womb was dead and the life of the patient was in danger so she informed ACP, New Friends Colony, Jagdish Yadav about the condition of the woman and proceeded with an emergency operation, he said. "The woman is doing fine and has been discharged from the clinic," he added.

In another case in Noida, police personnel donated their blood at a hospital which was required for the delivery of a baby.

The police received a call around 6.46 pm on Sunday. The caller informed the police that his wife required blood unit and was admitted to the ESI Hospital in Sector 24 for delivery and the hence police personnel rushed to the hospital to donate their blood.