As scribes in Mumbai, Chennai test COVID-19 positive, Delhi govt opens testing centre in Patel Nagar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced to set up a special centre for corornavirus tests exclusively for journalists, who are regularly going out in the field during lockdown.The announcement was made a day after about 50 media professionals in Mumbai and over 20 journalists in Chennai tested positive for COVID-19.

Addressing a press brief on Tuesday evening, Kejriwal said, “We have received reports that in many states journalists were tested positive for COVID-19. Journalists are working in the frontline in this extraordinary time and I salute to their courage. This is the time when people need proper information and by risking their lives, journalists are working round-the-clock. We are opening a centre where any journalist can visit for COVID-19 test.”

According to the officials, aware of the matter, a separate coronavirus testing centre will start functioning on Wednesday, which is being formed in a private hotel in Patel Nagar. Many journalists from newspapers and television news channels are working as part of essential services during the lockdown.

At a special camp held at the Azad Maidan on April 16 and 17 for COVID-19 testing of scribes, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected swab samples of 171 media persons, including electronic and print media journalists, photographers and cameramen.