STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government warns liquor vends, clubs, hotels against selling liquor during lockdown

The move comes after the Excise Department noticed that some establishments are smuggling out liquor from their premises.

Published: 22nd April 2020 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has warned hotels, clubs, restaurants and liquor vends against selling liquor during the ongoing lockdown in the national capital.

The move comes after the Excise Department noticed that some establishments are smuggling out liquor from their premises.

In an order, Excise Commissioner Ravi Dhawan said all the licensee such as clubs, hotels, restaurants, wholesale and liquor outlets are warned against indulging in unlawful activities of sale of liquor during the lockdown until further orders.

"Strict action, including cancellation of license and blacklisting, will be taken..." Dhawan said in the order.

With liquor vends, clubs and other such establishments shut since the nationwide lockdown, the Delhi Police and the Excise Department have cracked down on those indulging in selling or transporting alcohol illegally, and seized nearly 8,400 liquor bottles of different brands.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

Among the nearly 14 arrested include a Delhi Police constable and a milkman who were allegedly transporting alcohol.

In another case, police intercepted an ambulance, which was illegally transporting 25 cartons of liquor.

Earlier this month, the Excise Department raided a club in Punjabi Bagh area in west Delhi for selling alcohol at a higher rate during the lockdown.

In a separate raid, the department seized 6,100 bottles, including some high-end brands.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi government COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp