STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court forms panel to create graded plan for courts functioning post lockdown

The April 21 letter has asked the district judges to take inputs from their bar associations and send the suggestions to the high court within a week.

Published: 22nd April 2020 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Lawyers

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has constituted a committee, headed its judge, to create a 'graded action plan' for dealing with the challenges, including "a deluge of fresh cases", to be faced by it and the trial courts after the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus is withdrawn.

The high court said normalcy is not likely to return overnight and the court functioning can be resumed only in a structured or phased manner which would require formulation of a plan in advance keeping in mind social distancing norms and other restrictions.

In a letter to all the district and sessions court judges as also principal judges (family court), the high court said that post-withdrawal of the lockdown there would be an imminent requirement to put in place a 'phased / graded restoration to normalcy plan' for courts in Delhi for which various issues need to be addressed.

The letter said it may not be practicable to open the courts for everyone immediately after the lockdown is lifted as there are over eight lakh cases pending in the district courts here and around 80,000 in the high court.

Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel has constituted a committee, headed by Justice Hima Kohli, for creating a 'Graded Action-Plan' to meet all such challenges and other ancillary issues considering the urgency of the situation.

The April 21 letter, issued by Registrar General Manoj Jain, has asked the district judges to take inputs from their bar associations and send the suggestions to the high court within a week.

Following the lockdown, the functioning of the high court and trial courts have been suspended till May 3 and only the matters of extreme urgency are being heard through video conferencing.

"During such suspension of functioning, the hearing of the cases is limited to matters of extremely urgent nature or urgent nature. There has been negligible filing of fresh cases during the lockdown, it can be thus expected that there would be a deluge of fresh cases on return to normalcy which may be quite difficult to handle. All these problems pose a big challenge to the justice delivery system," the letter stated.

It further said that at this juncture, it may not be possible to predict a definite cut-off date for resumption of normal functioning of the court system as there is no certainty when the threat of the pandemic would be over and the requirement of social distancing would no longer be necessary.

For the preparation of such a plan for the high court and trial courts, several issues are required to be addressed, including gradual expansion of the nature of cases to be put in 'urgent' category for hearing, ensuring availability of proportionate court infrastructure during all these phases till restoration of complete normalcy.

The other issues highlighted by the high court are: making guidelines for restricting entry into courts; social distancing norms to be followed for all the stakeholders including Judges, court staff, lawyers and litigants; preparing guidelines for restricting entry into lawyers' chambers and social distancing norms to be followed in such areas.

"Running of public utility services and canteen etc. in court complexes. Availability of Infrared Thermometer, Masks, gloves, sanitizers for all the stakeholders. Installation of sensor-based devices, wherever possible to ensure minimum hand-contact. Appropriate alternate to centralized air-conditioning system," the letter stated.

Further the issues to be discussed are on putting in place a mechanism for handling the deluge of fresh filing of cases once the suspension of functioning of courts is withdrawn, creation of well-equipped permanent video conferencing courts.

The suggestions are also sought on the provision for e-issuance and e-service of court notices and summons, filing of e-pleadings and recording of evidence through video conferencing.

The letter further said: "Graded plan for resumption of work of registry in the high court and courts subordinate thereto for taking care of urgent administrative issues such as presence of required support staff for proper functioning of courts, recruitment process of judicial officers and staff and disciplinary proceedings."

Manner of resumption of training in Delhi Judicial Academy to conclude the Induction training to enable more officers to be available for taking care of the problem of mounting arrears.

"The other issues are on the resumption of activities of the Delhi Legal Services Authority, Mediation Centre, Arbitration Centre to help restore normalcy in the functioning of the court system and creating a mixed model of 'virtual courts and actual courts' and running court in shifts to ensure least footfall at any given point of time.

As the number of pending cases is huge, the footfall in the courts would be enormous, once the lockdown is lifted and also because of suspended functioning of the courts, most of the matters could not be filed by many advocates and litigants.

"Therefore, the moment courts are thrown open, it would be difficult to control the rush for the purposes of ensuring all important and crucial aspects related to social-distancing. Obviously, the courts cannot be converted into hotspots," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi High Court Delhi HC
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp