Delhi-Noida border sealed to prevent spread of coronavirus

There will be some exceptions to the ban, including people who are directly involved in the fight against COVID-19.

Published: 22nd April 2020 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 07:12 AM

Long queues at Delhi-Ghaziabad border. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The border between Delhi and Noida has been sealed as a preventive measure to fight the coronavirus pandemic till further orders, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Tuesday. The number of cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, under which Noida falls, reached 102 on Tuesday.

“Dear residents, as per the medical department advice, in the larger public interest, as a preventive measure to fight Covid 19, we are closing Delhi-GB nagar/Noida border completely, with following specified exceptions. You are kindly requested to cooperate,” District Magistrate Gautam Budh Nagar  Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj tweeted.

There will be some exceptions to the ban, including people who are directly involved in the fight against COVID-19, including heathcare professionals, ambulance services, mediapersons  with passes and vehicles carrying essential items.

Officers and workers with passes issued by UP and Delhi governments, under secretaries in the Central government, who have identity cards issued by the Home Ministry will also be allowed.

