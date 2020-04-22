Delhi University students fret as online exam form portal crashes

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University’s student portal to fill online examination forms has put thousands of students in a fix as poor internet connectivity and heavy traffic on the website have proved to be a major hassle. The university on Monday evening launched a portal for students to fill tentative online examination forms.

As soon as the varsity launched the online portal on its website, panic soon gripped those stuck at their native homes in remote areas without books, computers and study material.“I tried opening the link but it kept crashing and hasn’t opened since. It’s only been loading all this while. I don’t have a system here at home and my typing speed is very low. Being Commerce students, calculations are very important. I do not know, how one is us supposed to give exams online without any training,” said a Sairam, a B.Com second-year student.

Sheikh Raisha Tabassum, a second-year Political Science student of Hindu college, was unable to open the varsity website itself. “I am currently at Northeast India, and here in villages, there is no network connection. Poeple like me are unable to connect to the internet.”

“First they started with online classes and online examination forms, next will be online examinations. This is a way to promote the ‘New Education Policy’, which promotes online examination,” said Pankaj Kumar Garg, Mathematics professor, also convenor, INTEC and former member of the Academic Council.



“Given the various types of courses offered by the university, applying the same model for assessment is unjustified… Good typing speed is required for theoretical papers. By adopting this method, the university is creating an unequal playing field in which students from disadvantaged backgrounds wouldn’t be treated fairly,” added Garg.

Vinay Gupta, dean, examination branch, said, “The university has not taken a decision yet to conduct online examinations. A student portal has been launched so that students can fill their examination forms. This online platform has been created due to the lockdown. Also, on the first day, due to heavy traffic, the website has been slow; it will function better in a day or two.”Gupta added, “On day one, about 35 to 40 thousand students filled the examination form.”

DUTA write to CM, Dy CM over non-payment of salaries



Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) has written a letter to CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia over non-payment of salaries to the teachers of colleges, fully-funded by the Delhi Government. There are about 21 colleges affiliated to DU, if which 12 are fully funded by Delhi government.



“Despite numerous representations, grants have not been released to the 12, fully funded colleges of Delhi Government. As soon as the grants were sanctioned on 25th of March to these colleges, we brought to your notice that the amounts sanctioned are insufficient to meet the requirement to pay salaries, pension and other dues to the employees, we found it very unfortunate that these colleges employees have not been paid the salary for March,” read the letter.