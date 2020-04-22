Focusing on the greener side of life in lockdown, says Epistle Communications founder Tanya

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

I think the lockdown has made us realise a lot many things. Our environment and air quality have become better, and we know we can survive with minimal resources. Everything now is being looked at with a different approach. What we need more is of course books, discipline and a balance of work and home life.



One week before the lockdown, I had enabled remote working for the entire team. Since we work in the digital/content domain, our systems and processes have been designed for remote working. However, we need to keep the staff’s spirits up to ensure they don’t feel isolated.

Lockdown has proved to be good as it has allowed everyone to step back and strategise work, and spend more time with the family. I am in home quarantine with my husband, kids and mother-in-law. My younger son turned one in April, and we wanted to go on a family holiday but we couldn’t. There are challenges, but we are focusing on the greener side of life.

No one except me steps out of the house to get supplies, that too in the morning before taking a bath. No shoes are allowed inside the house. We are ensuring basic sanitisation and we have asked the staff not to come.

I start my day as a regular workday. I even get dressed at the same time. For my elder son, we had made a school-like timetable, until the school started online classes. It keeps us all coordinated, and in sync with what we would do under normal circumstances.

We have started playing games such as UNO, and quiz games. Also, I am cooking every day with minimal ingredients. I baked a cake with zucchini, granola bars and a big batch of oats. In such times, when basic necessities are not available to many we are trying to optimise food and groceries. We are opting for one-pot meals and re-using leftovers to ensure no food wastage. During work calls, I chop vegetables and cook dinner during tea breaks to save time. I am also balancing the screen time by indulging in some mentally engaging work and physical activity, with the kids.

Did you light a diya, on April 5?



No. There is a lot more that we as a country need to do now.