Yamuna cleaner during coronavirus lockdown, says NGT panel

NEW DELHI: The water quality in the Yamuna here has “improved significantly” during the lockdown due to an increase in fresh water availability and absence of industrial effluent, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

The National Green Tribunal-appointed Yamuna Monitoring Committee (YMC) had earlier this month asked the CPCB and the DPCC to conduct tests to ascertain if the water quality in the river had improved due to the lockdown.



The committee said there was a significant increase (5 to 6 fold) in fresh water availability downstream of Wazirabad during April which helped in the dilution of the pollution caused due to waste water from major drains like Najafgarh and Shahdara.



“Besides, all the industries, which contribute about 36 million litres per day of effluent, remained closed. This also helped improve water quality,” the panel said.

