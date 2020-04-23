STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
11 DDMA groups to scale up COVID-19 preparedness in Delhi

Members of a medical team wearing protective gear walk past a coronavirus testing camp. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has set up 11 empowered groups headed by heads of various government department to supervise different services.

These services such as health emergency, supply chain, isolation facilities, and procurement of essential medical equipment such as masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits. Each team, headed by a senior IAS officer, comprises seven-eights members.

Four empowered group for medical emergency management plan, availability of hospitals or quarantine facilities, testing, and critical care training are led by Gyanesh Bharti, who is commissioner of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

“These groups are empowered to identify problem areas and provide effective solution, delineate policy, formulate plans, strategies, operations and take care of all necessary steps for effective and time bound implementation of these plans and decisions,” said an official, aware of the development.   

Facilitation of supply chain and availability of food and medicines will be taken care of by Ankita Mishra Bundela, who presently is secretary and commissioner of food and supply department. The order in this regard was issued on Monday by Ravi Dhawan, special chief executive officer (CEO) of DDMA.

“If any empowered groups are of the view that a particular aspect is not within the domain of that group and falls within the scope of any other group, they may seek the guidance of the chief secretary,” said the order.

The group for issue related lockdown is headed additional chief secretary Satya Gopal, who also holds the charge of home, land and building. For coordination with private sector, NGOs, and international organisations for response related activities,the responsibility has been given to Vivek Pandey, commissioner, department of trade and taxes.

Principal secretary of social welfare department Praveen Kumar Gupta is in-charge of information, communication, and pubic awareness.  

