BSES holds online meets with RWAs to ensure smooth power supply

More such meetings have been planned with RWAs in South, West, East and Central Delhi in the coming weeks.

Published: 23rd April 2020 08:18 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reaching out to its consumers during the lockdown, power discom BSES launched a platform for virtual meeting with Resident Welfare Associations of South Delhi and East Delhi to ensure they don’t face any power-related issue.

Keeping in mind the fact that consumers may have specific queries and apprehensions during the lockdown, this virtual platform will address their queries and concerns, while simultaneously updating them about the steps being taken by BSES to mitigate the impact of Covid-19.

Under the ‘BSES Aap Ke Saath (BSES with you)’ initiative, the BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) held an open house virtual interactive session with around 40 representatives from around 20 RWAs from Saket and RK Puram in South Delhi. Earlier, a similar virtual RWA meeting was organised by BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), for residents of East and Central Delhi. More such meetings have been planned with RWAs in South, West, East and Central Delhi in the coming weeks.

“BSES Aap Ke Saath is an initiative by BSES to remain connected with our consumers over digital platforms, while maintaining social distancing. The consumers continue to get our services while maintaining social distancing norms. We can be contacted through our digital platforms like OUR website, mobile app and social media platforms.,” said a BSES spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, the virtual platform will address consumers’ queries and concerns, while simultaneously updating them about the steps being taken by BSES to mitigate the impact of Covid-19

