Docking stations outside COVID-19 containment zones likely

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With a docking station outside every containment zone in North Delhi Municipal Corporation jurisdiction, the civic body plans full safety and all possible protection for its staff.



According to the civic body, every staff member deployed in the containment zone, whether from sanitation, engineering, public health or any other department, starts their duty from these docking stations.

The staff are provided with suitable Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits at the docking station.



“Upon completion of their work, they report back to the docking station where the protective gear is disposed of carefully and the staff members get themselves fully sanitized before returning home,” said the civic body in a statement.

Due to restriction on eating inside the containment zone, the staff are provided food at a separate facility after completion of duty.With three more areas added to the list, the number of red zones set up across the national capital to control spread of coronavirus have reached 87.

Over the last month, the MCD has carried out a disinfection and sanitisation drives on roads, sub-lanes, residential complexes, parks and markets areas.