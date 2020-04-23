STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flights of fancy: Planning during coronavirus lockdown

We take a look at some of the stranger news stories from around the world, as people, places, animals, things come to grips with COVID-19.

Published: 23rd April 2020 07:24 AM

McDonald’s UK doesn’t have a mutton or lamb Maharaja Mac.



By Shantanu David
Express News Service

Flocking Together

We know people all over the world are getting the munchies for their junk food of choice, but we didn’t know even farmyard animals were into it. After one town in Wales was plagued by wild goats earlier in April, another town in the country saw similarly-hooved visitors dropping by its local McDonalds. “Even the sheep in Ebbw Vale, Wales are having McDonald’s withdrawals,” quipped local resident Andrew Thomas on a community social media page, after capturing the flock (photographically) and posting the pictures of these fast food consumers. Thankfully, McDonald’s UK doesn’t have a mutton or lamb Maharaja Mac.

Travel Bug

With the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic still making themselves known in new and horrible ways on a daily basis, it’s a little hard to plan anything concrete for the next few months, let alone travel and holidays. And common sense tells us that visiting China in the near future will be far down the world’s to-do. Chinese airlines, stricken like flight services around the world, are all too aware of this and are throwing everything except the kitchen sink at the problem. From pricing domestic tickets so low that they’re being called “bok choy-price” tickets by Chinese media because they’re as cheap as vegetables to offering massive discounts on group and corporate bookings, grounded airlines in the in the country are desperate to take flight again. So for all the braver bargain-hunters out there, this might be the deal of a lifetime, literally.

Mind Over Matter

Not even a catastrophic stroke can keep this musician from doing his bit for COVID-19 relief efforts. Singer-songwriter and humanitarian Glenn Perry, whose left side got paralysed following a brain stroke, has been singing sans food or sleep in a marathon 26-hour performance to raise awareness about corona virus and the steps we all can take to combat it. The singing marathon that comprises about 400 songs, commenced at 11:00am yesterday in Dubai. “By doing this I want to spread hope and love for the people, and rejoice with them for a brighter future. I want everyone in the world to be optimistic about the health crisis, and enjoy time as a community,” said the singer prior to his performance, adding, “I did a similar benefit singing marathon for 25 hours, some years ago. My fingers cut and bled from playing the guitar. My vocal cords were fried. It felt like a volcano in my throat.

