Over 40 lakh people fed since coronavirus lockdown in Delhi, says BJP leader

All food essentials are sourced by the president of respective districts for which they also take help from NGOs and religious bodies.

Published: 23rd April 2020 07:47 AM

Delhi BJP VP Rajiv Babbar (left) and general secretary Siddharthan handing over ration to people in Delhi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Wednesday claimed to have fed more than 40 lakh individuals and provided about 90 lakh kg free ration to about six lakh city residents in the past four weeks since lockdown was imposed in the national capital.

Rajiv Babbar, vice president of Delhi BJP, who is also co-convenor of #feedtheneedy programme launched by the party, said maximum relief was being provided to people in Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat, which is represented by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, every day.

“Highest number of beneficiaries of our programme is in two districts — Keshav Puram and Chandni Chowk. Both fall in Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat. Till Wednesday, we distributed about 6.69 lakh food packets in Keshav Puram district. Maximum dry ration kits containing 15 kg essentials — flour, rice, pulses, spices, and oil go to Chandni Chowk and its nearby localities, where we have handed over more than two lakh kits so far,” said Babbar.

The BJP leaders dispense more than two lakh food packets and 20, 000 ration kits every day. All food essentials are sourced by the president of respective districts for which they also take help from NGOs and religious bodies. The party has divided the city into 14 districts.

For effective management and relief distribution of food and ration, the Central office of BJP maintains a record of the number of beneficiaries of the programme.          

