Producing surgical masks to fight COVID-19

Rashmi Rare Earth Limited (RREL), an electronics manufacturing unit of a multi-dimensional business company, Rashmi Group, has initiated the production of surgical masks to support the Indian government’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunil Kumar Patwari, CEO of Rashmi Rare Earth Limited, said, “We have imported machines to manufacture triple-layer surgical and N95 masks, from China. It would have been very difficult to set up a new unit at this time, so we installed the machines at our Noida unit and started production on April 17. Till now, five lakh masks have been made.” One lakh triple-layer surgical masks can be made by a machine per day. “We have three machines, so we will be manufacturing three lakh masks a day. Another machine will produce one lakh N95 masks per day. Our target is to increase the production rate to five lakh per day by May,” Patwari added.

Apart from N95 and surgical masks, RREL will start producing N95 masks and thermopile infrared temperature sensors by April end. About training employees, Patwari said, “They took online training from the experts in China and other countries. We are continuously in touch with them for any queries and problems.”The masks manufactured will be supplied to central and state governments, medical distribution channels and hospitals to overcome the existing shortage.

“As of now, the Indian Red Cross Society, Odisha, has requested for 20,000 pieces. Since there is no manufacturer of N95 in India, we will continue making them. China is manufacturing 12 crore masks per day. So, we should make at least 5-10 lakh per day, given the large population of the country. RREL has adequate space, capital, necessary infrastructure and expertise to produce one million masks by June 2020,” Patwari added.

