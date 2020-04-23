STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Unreleased funds delaying MCD salaries': BJP's Ramvir Bhiduri to CM Arvind Kejriwal

In a letter to Kejriwal, Bidhuri said it is essential that the Delhi government helps the civic bodies for thousands of coronavirus warriors.

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition Ramvir Bidhuri has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging that Delhi government has not released funds to BJP-ruled municipal corporations which is delaying the salaries of  sanitation and health workers.

In a letter to Kejriwal, Bidhuri said it is essential that the Delhi government helps the civic bodies so that thousands of coronavirus warriors can “come out of the grave financial crisis due to non-payment of salaries”.

“Delhi Government should immediately release the grant-in-aid and transfer duty for the first quarter of the financial year 2020-21. It must be paid without loss of time in view of the coronavirus pandemic. I have already requested you (Kejriwal) two times in personal meetings and also in the video conference meet a few days back to provide financial assistance to three municipal corporations at the earliest,” said Bidhuri in his letter.

AAP MLAs, however, claimed all dues to the corporations have been paid and regretted that the BJP was indulging in politics at a time when the focus needs to be on strengthening the fight against the epidemic.

“It is very unfortunate that BJP is playing dirty politics in such difficult times, especially when AAP government is fully cooperating with Centre to tackle corona in the best interest of the country.”

“Even the sanitation workers have not received salaries for the month of March. They are carrying out their duties despite the great risk to their lives amid the epidemic. Other employees of groups A, B, C, and D have also not received their salaries,” he said.

Not paid for months

Leader of Opposition Bidhuri also claimed that daily wage employees, who are at the lowest rung of the MCD hierarchy, have not been paid for last two months.

