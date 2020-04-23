STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

WATCH | Doctors, staff of LNJP Hospital in Delhi allegedly threatened by COVID-19 patients

Female staffers working with CATS ambulance assaulted the doctor following which the Hospital staff called their female guard.

Published: 23rd April 2020 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors and staff of LNJP hospital allege that a group of COVID-19 patients who were brought to the hospital through CATS ambulance today, threatened and manhandled them when the staff asked them to wait for a while.

Doctors and staff of LNJP hospital allege that a group of COVID-19 patients who were brought to the hospital through CATS ambulance today, threatened and manhandled them when the staff asked them to wait for a while. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Doctors and staff of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain (LNJP) Hospital have alleged that a group of COVID-19 patients who were brought to the hospital through CATS ambulance on Thursday, threatened and manhandled them when the staff asked them to wait for a while.

In a video, hospital staff expressed their plight while narrating the incident.

"Today some patients were brought here via CATS ambulance. They were asked to wait for a while as all the doctors here were busy but the patients did not wait and they removed his mask and suit and went very close to the doctor," said a male health care staffer.

"When the doctor asked them to maintain social distancing, the patients started arguing and said if they are detected with corona they will infect them (doctors) as well. Later, when the doctor tried to move them away from him, the patients got aggressive and misbehaved with the doctor," he added.

He said that even female staffers working with CATS ambulance assaulted the doctor following which the Hospital staff called their female guard.

Later, A male staffer of CATS ambulance held our female guard from her neck behind the back and started abusing her

"We called the guard to control the situation and they even attacked him and abused us. They were repeatedly threatening that if they are detected with corona they will not leave us as well. We are trying to fight against corona but at the same time, we have to fight with these people as well. They misbehaved with us," the health care staffer said.

He added that at times, the attendants of the patients come and fight with them but still they continue to fulfill their duties.

A female health care staffer said, "Our hospital is a COVID-19 designated hospital where we have to battle against COVID-19 day and night but it's difficult for us to work in such a situation."

This comes a day after the central government brought an ordinance to end violence against health workers, making it a cognizable, non-bailable offence with imprisonment up to seven years for those found guilty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LNJP hospital doctors assault coronavirus COVID 19 Assault on doctors
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp