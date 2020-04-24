STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
808 COVID-19 patients recover in Delhi, 735 of them from April 18-23

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Thursday rose to 2,376, while the death toll from COVID-19 stood at 50, according to the Delhi government authorities.

Gazipur vegetable market during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi

Gazipur vegetable market during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 800 coronavirus patients in Delhi have been cured till Thursday, with 735 of them recovering from April 18-23, according to data shared by the city health department.

Of the total number of 50 fatalities reported till date, 27 of the deceased were aged 60 and above, making over 52 per cent of the total death cases.

Thirteen of them were aged between 50-59 and 10 were aged less than 50 years, officials said.

As many as 808 patients have recovered and the number of active cases are 1,518 till date according to the Delhi health department's latest bulletin issued on Thursday.

On Thursday, 84 patients had recovered.

On Wednesday, as many as 113 patients had recovered while the figures for Tuesday and Monday stood at 180 and 141 respectively.

On April 18 and April 19, the corresponding figures of those who were cured were 134 and 83 respectively, according to the data.

The total number of people who have recovered from April 18-23 stands at 735, a major share of the total number of recovered patients in Delhi till April 23.

Doctors at LNJP Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility in Delhi, attributed this to patient care and also will power of people to brave through this crisis.

Many have managed to pull through, despite being above 60 years, and having co-morbidities, a senior doctor said  The number of containment zones in Delhi on Thursday increased to 92, with three new zones being added in various areas, authorities said.

The health department also shared the age profile of 2,375 coronavirus positive patients.

Of these total cases, 1,548 are aged less than 50 years, 384 aged 50-59 and rest 443 aged 60 years and above.

According to the Delhi Health Department, out of the total 2376 cases recorded so far, at least 422 are admitted at three leading private hospitals and various government hospitals including LNJP Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) and AIIMS Jhajjhar, adding 23 of them are in ICU and eight on ventilators.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

