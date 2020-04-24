STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Azan may be carried out during Ramzan in accordance with NGT guidelines: Delhi Police

The police's appeal comes soon after a video surfaced on social media where two policemen were purportedly telling people that azan was not allowed during the lockdown as per LG's orders.

Published: 24th April 2020 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava along with other police officer visits Azadpur Mandi on Tuesday | pti

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Friday said azan may be carried out in accordance with the National Green Tribunal guidelines and urged people to follow the lockdown norms during the holy fasting month of Ramzan beginning April 25.

The police's appeal comes soon after a video surfaced on social media where two policemen were purportedly telling people that azan was not allowed during the lockdown as per Lieutenant Governor's order Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, however, clarified that there is no restriction on azan (call for prayer).

"In lockdown, there is complete ban on gathering of people for prayers in mosques or at any other religious place," Sisodia tweeted.

Delhi Police asked people to pray at home during Ramzan.

"The pious month of Ramzan starts from 25.04.2020. While observing roza and prayers, we expect everyone to follow lockdown as per the guidelines," it tweeted.

"Azan may be carried out in accordance with NGT guidelines.

It is requested that Namaz may be performed while staying indoors and have Sehri at home.

All must stand united to fight Covid 19 pandemic and follow the guidelines," it added.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal shared the Delhi police's post on the microblogging site and wrote, "Observe Ramzan while following the lockdown guidelines".

Tagging the video on his Twitter handle, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan asked if the LG had ordered the police to ban azan during Ramzan.

The Okhla legislator said he talked to the Delhi Police commissioner and he is looking into the matter.

"It is my request to LG Sahab to not hurt Delhi, we all want to live together," he added.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Azan Ramzan NGT guidelines Delhi police coronavirus lockdown COVID-19 lockdown
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp