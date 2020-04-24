STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 fight: L-G Anil Baijal orders dedicated health facility for Delhi Police personnel

On Wednesday, a head constable of special cell was found coronavirus positive after which at least 100 others were tested.

Hospital satff wearing PPE kit stand at LNJP hospital during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi. (Photo | Anil Shakya , EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has directed authorities to create a dedicated health facility for Delhi Police personnel infected by the coronavirus, said government officials.

The directions were reportedly given during a review meeting by L-G held on Thursday with Delhi’s chief secretary, commissioner of police, and senior officials of Delhi government. Baijal also directed police to ensure the safety and security of frontline health workers while taking all precautions for effective enforcement of lockdown.

“It has also been decided to give Rs 1 lakh to police personnel if tested positive for corona and also the best of treatment will be given to the victim. There is already provision to keep policemen in quarantine at five-star hotels,” a senior police official said. So far, 26 policemen have tested positive for COVID-19 in the national capital.

On Wednesday, a head constable of special cell was found coronavirus positive after which at least 100 others were tested. One of them was declared positive on Thursday.Most coronavirus affected police personnel are from Central district, where two of the biggest containment zones — Nabi Karim and Chandni Mahal area — are located.

Around 200 police officials from two areas including constables had undergone tests for COVID-19 test after which 70 were sent to quarantine. On Monday, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava held a strategy discussion through video conferencing with senior officials in which he directed all deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to be more vigilant.

