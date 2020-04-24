STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: POCSO offender’s sentence suspended for three months with an aim to decongest prisons

Meanwhile, a plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the authorities to provide PPE gear to sanitation workers who are working during pandemic.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and with an aim to decongest prisons, the Delhi High Court has suspended the sentence imposed on a 73-year-old POCSO offender for a period of three months.

Justice Anup J Bhambhani imposed stringent bail conditions like appearing before the Investigating Officer every Friday between 11 am and 11:30 am through video call and also ‘drop-a-pin’ on Google maps, so that the Investigating Officer can verify the offender’s presence and location.

The POCSO offender had approached the court while citing his medical history and stated that in 2016 he took treatment for various illnesses, such as myasthenia gravis with aspiration pneumonitis, Type-II diabetes mellitus, hypertension and bronchial asthma and contended that the appellant still remained under heavy medication and required regular monitoring and care to remain in a stable medical condition.

He also asserted that he was a retired school teacher aged about 73 years and his past medical condition put him in a vulnerable category and argued that it was medically unsafe for him to remain in prison during COVID-19.

“In the unprecedented circumstances of a public health emergency that prevail today and the consequent need to decongest prisons for the overall medical safety of all prisoners, this court is persuaded to grant to the appellant interim suspension of sentence for a period of three months,” the court ruled while directing the applicant to furnish a personal bond in the sum of  Rs 50,000 to the satisfaction of the jail superintendent.

