Delhi cops in guise of social workers rescue teenager amid lockdown

KOLKATA: The nationwide lockdown may have caused immense hardships to the poor across the country. But to a minor girl from South 24-Parganas in West Bengal, it came as a big blessing when a Delhi Police team, posing as social workers distributing free ration, rescued her from a red light area in the national capital.

The 16-year-old girl, who appeared for her Class X board exams this year, went missing on February 29 this year.

“During the investigation, we came to know she had a boyfriend who convinced her to elope with him on the false promise of marriage, a common modus operandi of traffickers in Bengal. The man took her to Delhi,’’ said an officer of South 24-Parganas district police.

The investigators found the mobile number of the girl’s boyfriend and examined his call record details.

“We tracked the location of the tower from where the suspect’s cellphone was receiving signals and shared the information with Delhi Police,’’ said the officer.

After receiving information from their counterparts in West Bengal, a team of Delhi Police, in the guise of social workers distributing free ration, visited G B Road area.

The police team, accompanied by members of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, zeroed in on the house where the teenager was kept confined.

“After distributing e foodgrains to others, they arrived in front of the house that was identified with the tower location of the suspect’s cellphone. The police knocked on the door and when the house owner, came out they enquired about the number of his family members on the pretext of distributing food grains. During the conversation, the police spotted the girl lying on the floor in a corner,’’ said another officer.

The team stormed the house and rescued the girl. The owner, a key operative of a trafficking racket, was arrested.