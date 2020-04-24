STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four COVID-19 positive policemen in Delhi share how they spend time in quarantine

Despite testing positive for coronavirus, the four policemen have found ways to keep their spirits high and motivate each other.

Published: 24th April 2020 10:51 PM

Delhi police keeping a strict vigil during lockdown.

Delhi police keeping a strict vigil during lockdown. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: They solve puzzles and crack jokes about themselves to distract, listen to bhajans to remain calm but most importantly they take turns to walk inside the small quarantine ward and practice yoga to remain healthy.

A video of them exercising has gone viral on social media, providing inspiration to others who might need it.

Around 80 police personnel from Chandni Mahal police station in central Delhi were tested for COVID-19 infection.

Among the eight who tested positive were Constable Mukesh, Head Constables Yadram and Ravinder, and Assistant Sub-Inspector Dev Karan.

The four policemen were admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on April 20. None of them knew whether they got infected during patrol or picket duty.

Some of them were involved in moving Tablighi Jamaat followers to quarantine centres and suspect they might have contracted the virus during the process.

The four are kept in the same ward of RML Hospital and recuperating in the company of each other.

To motivate themselves and remain positive, they exercise and practice yoga every morning before their breakfast arrives by 10:30 am.

Through the day, they solve puzzles, crack jokes (sometimes about themselves) and listen to music and bhajans.

In the evening, they walk inside the room for an hour to maintain their fitness.

Since April 3, when he left his home for duty, the 55-year-old Head Constable Yadram hasn't met his family in Bahadurgarh in Haryana.

"I speak to them on video calls. They are obviously tensed about my health and complain I don't speak to them often...I tell my family to stay positive. With positive attitude and God's grace, we will recover soon," he said.

Inside the hospital ward, "We solve puzzles, crack jokes, exercise and practice yoga. It really helps us," he added.

Mukesh, 31, had light fever when he was tested and felt extremely weak. He said he feels better now, though at times he suffers from throat pain.

He said he has not visited his family for more than a month.

"But I stay positive and we keep telling each other that we are fine. We will recover soon. Only positive thinking can help us fight this battle," he said.

Ravinder, 55, had initially dismissed the fever and throat infection as symptoms of flu.

His family stays in trans-Yamuna area of Delhi.

"My children have watched the video of me exercising in the hospital ward with my colleagues. They were happy to see me on news channels. Exercise helps us sleep at night, otherwise it would be difficult," he said.

The policeman said they are raring to get back to duty.

"Doctors tell us that we are onto recovery and we hope we will be able to resume duty soon," he said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Karan said, "My family is in Alwar and it's been more than a month I saw them. I interact with them over video calls and phone calls." He said he has mild body pain but no fever now.

