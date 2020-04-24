I have a list for work and home, says Gurugram-based Ragini Singh

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

It gets a little crazy in our house during the lockdown. I stay with my husband and two daughters. The kids have been off school for weeks now, and we are following the government’s advice – to stay home and only venture outside when necessary, which in our case is only for groceries. Thankfully, basic necessities are available online and we avoid going out and mostly order online. Also, the school has started online classes so the kids have a routine, and we both remain busy with office work.

I have made a to-do list; in fact, for work from home, one needs to be more organised. I maintain a list for both work and home. It will be difficult for me to function otherwise. Frustration and boredom can come when kids are not getting the opportunities to be physically active. We do some micro-exercise such as jumping jacks, running up and down the stairs.

The other thing that I have been doing is playing a lot of board games with the kids, movie nights, encouraging them to read more books, having outdoor lunches in our balcony since the weather is nice these days. It is important to make time for activities that make you feel good, especially at a time like this.

Self-isolation or quarantine is the only key to flattening the curve of infection rates. As a result, individuals or families are staying home and managing their household chores as well as their office work from home.

It has brought our family closer. We are doing things together and managing our time well. Initially, the thought of a lockdown was too difficult to fathom as all of us have a routine outside our home – office and school. However, we are getting better at it each day. For me or other parents trying to work from home, it is a time to rearrange the layout of the house, organise the cupboards and try a bit of cooking. Also, stay calm and positive.

We had booked a holiday right after my daughter’s board exams and that had to be cancelled. Still, I wouldn’t say the lockdown has proved bad for me, in fact, I am quite enjoying this time at home and spending time with the kids, trying my hand at cooking. I am feeling more relaxed being at home.