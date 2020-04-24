STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Initial results of plasma therapy trial conducted on four COVID-19 patients encouraging: Kejriwal

Delhi was given permission by the Centre a few days ago to start trials on patients who are in serious condition at the LNJP hospital.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that limited plasma therapy trials have shown positive results in Delhi.

“Out of four patients on whom plasma transfusion trials were done, two who were earlier in a critical condition in the ICU have now been shifted to the general ward and are recovering well. This is the initial stage but the outcome looks very positive. The other two patients are also showing a better respiratory rate,” said Kejriwal.

The Chief Minister appealed to more people to donate plasma and said that every recovered patient would be given a phone call by the health department and if they agree to donate plasma, then transportation will be arranged by the government for them to the hospital.

The Delhi government will request the Centre to expand the reach of this therapy to cover all coronavirus patients in a serious condition in the national capital.

