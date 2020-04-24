STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jamia starts mindfulness sessions, yoga for residents amid COVID-19 lockdown

The university has started training sessions for residents of MMA Jauhar Hall and will gradually provide it for residents of other hostels too.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has started online sessions on home-based physical activities including yoga and mindfulness training by a qualified professional for the residents of its hostels.The university has started training sessions for residents of MMA Jauhar Hall and will gradually provide it for residents of other hostels too.The first session was held this Tuesday using Google Meet Platform.

Timings for sessions are between 5.00 to 5.30 pm (initially) on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. “Acting upon the instructions and suggestions given by the JMI Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar, Provost of the MMAJ Hall Prof. Mohammad Shahid  Khan and Wardens of hostels taken the initiative to organise it,” said the university PRO, Ahmed Azeem.

Dr. Arif Mohammed of Department of Teacher’s Training and Non Formal Education, Faculty of Education, JMI is taking these sessions. He is a physical training expert and has agreed to train students.
Meanwhile, Jamia Millia Islamia has decided restrict entry of outsiders including guests inside the campus, and the university administration has also asked all mosques in residential colonies near the campus to minimise presence only to Imams, Muezzins and caretakers.

The directives came as university campus lies in close proximity with some areas which are under containment zones.

