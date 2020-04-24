'Mask, Aarogya app must for metro travel post resumption of services': CISF's proposal for Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Passengers using the Delhi Metro, post resumption of operations, will have to take out any metallic item on their body before frisking, use face masks, have the ‘Aarogya Setu’ app, but those with flu-like symptoms won’t be allowed, as per a proposal prepared by the CISF on Thursday.

The paramilitary force that guards the network has formulated a ‘business continuity plan’ for security and safety of passengers and staffers working at the facility.The proposed measures will be implemented by the force “in consultation” with the DMRC and its controlling ministry of Urban Development.

The plan has been prepared to ensure “public confidence in the ability of the rapid rail network to deliver under any circumstance and to thwart evil designs of disruptive forces to hit the smooth functioning of the network.”



As per the plan envisaged by the force, that deploys about 12,000 men and women personnel to guard over 160 metro stations, the services of the rail network should be resumed in a phased manner.

“Aarogya Setu app with inbuilt e-pass feature could be employed for identification of suspected persons (having COVID-19 infection). Persons with high risks for both spreading as well as contracting infections should be discouraged from using metro,” the plan said.

“All persons entering metro premises will be mandatorily wearing masks. Hand sanitisation or washing facility to be available at the entry points. Thermal screening of all entrants to be conducted at the entry point of stations,” the plan said.



