Students, migrant workers can dial 100 for action against landlords, if evicted during lockdown: AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Landlords are barred from demanding rent from migrant labourers and students for the next one month and those evicting such tenants in this tough period will face action, the Delhi government said.

In an April 22 order, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev directed officials to take strict action against those landlords who demand rent from migrant workers and students amid the ongoing lockdown. As per the order, the government said it is aware of instances where landlords are demanding rent from labourers and students.

The order states that if a landlord forces tenants to vacate premises, appropriate action will be taken against them under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Any such harassed tenants can dial 100 to alert officials so that they can bail them out, it said.

Hundreds of students and daily wage earners will benefit from the order as many of them are in no position to pay for their rented accommodations in the national capital.

The District Magistrates were directed to “undertake awareness campaigns on this issue particularly in areas having higher density of workers, migrants or students, to advise affected persons to lodge complaints to the police control room by calling 100.” From April 27, the Deputy Commissioners of Police will submit a weekly report of such complaints and action taken to the DMs on every Monday.