Tigress dies of kidney failure in Delhi zoo, sample sent for coronavirus testing

The 14-year-old big cat named Kalpana died around on Wednesday evening and the carcass was cremated on Thursday following direction to minimize human-animal interface.

Published: 24th April 2020 04:24 PM

Tigers

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A tigress died in Delhi Zoo on Wednesday due to "kidney failure" and authorities have sent her samples for coronavirus testing.

The 14-year-old big cat named Kalpana died around on Wednesday evening and the carcass was cremated on Thursday following direction to minimize human-animal interface, an official from the Environment Ministry said.

The tigress had grown frail.

Post-mortem revealed high creatinine levels, the official said.

"Only a few officials remained present during cremation of the tiger carcass, in accordance with guidelines issued in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak," he said, adding, "Samples have been sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly, for coronavirus testing.

" Former member secretary of Central Zoo Authority D N Singh on Friday alleged lapses on the part of the zoo authorities.

"The tigress seems to have died due to dehydration.

A senior veterinary officer from Jabalpur advised the zoo officials to administer saline through rectum, as it is easier to absorb in the body this way, but the zoo staff did not do it," Singh alleged.

"Also, no senior official was present when the animal was being cremated, which is in violation of the rules," he said.

